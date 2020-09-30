Charlottesville and Albemarle dish out bonuses up to $1,250 for work during pandemic

County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said because volunteers are not employees they cannot receive the additional pay.

“[The Incident Management Team] continues to work through how we can support the volunteer stations, but what that looks like is still unknown,” she said.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the council discussed its next round of CARES Act funding, which would provide extra pay to the fire and police departments, Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services.

The amount discussed was $381,876, which Mayor Nikuyah Walker was concerned about because it was a decrease from the $400,000 set aside for employee support in the first round.

“If we’re talking about employees working from March until now and there’s something more that we can do … then we need to max that to show appreciation,” she said.

Shelton said the issue is that CARES Act funding can only go to a very narrow set of employee support with a focus on frontline workers.

Walker said the Department of Human Services is also conducting in-person work and should be considered as well. Councilor Heather Hill said the city will make sure it is supporting as many frontline workers as possible.