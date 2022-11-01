Charlottesville and Albemarle County 2022 voting guide

There aren't many days until Election Day on Nov. 8, but there are still plenty of ways to vote.

In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, there's just one choice on the ballot to consider: the election for the 5th District Representative to the House of Representatives. They are the incumbent Republican Bob Good and his Democratic Party challenger Josh Throneburg.

However, part of Free Union in Albemarle County was redistricted to be in the 7th District. Voters there can vote for the incumbent Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger or the Republican Yesli Vega.

Early voting runs from now through Saturday, Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 or dropped off at your local registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on the same day.

Voters who cast their ballots in-person must have a valid ID with them. Valid forms of ID include a Virginia driver’s license, a passport or a copy of a current utility bill. Voters without ID will have to sign a statement saying they are the registered voter they claim to be.

People can register to vote up to and including Election Day. These voters will be given a provisional ballot, which will be set aside until elections officials can verify voter registration applications, and counted after.

People can find out where to vote by contacting their registrar's office or by visiting https://gttp.votinginfoproject.org.