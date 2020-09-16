Charlottesville, Albemarle gearing up for early voters, mail-in ballots

“Staff and volunteers have been working almost literally around the clock … trying to prepare all the materials that go into an envelope that is sent out to the voters,” he said in a media briefing Wednesday morning.

Starting Friday, registered Albemarle voters will be able to vote at the Fifth Street County Office Building from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Early in-person voting will also be available from at 5th Street location from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on two Saturdays — Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Voters can also hand-deliver their ballots to the 5th Street County Office Building.

More than 80,000 county residents are registered to vote, Heilman said, despite few voter registration drives this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the Electoral Board is working with the school division to communicate with high school seniors on how they can register to vote.

“We're also hopefully going to have very soon at all of our rural post offices voter registration applications as well as mail in ballot applications for people to take,” he said.