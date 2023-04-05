The Charlottesville and Albemarle County teams that are responsible for children’s services in the area plan to hold a joint meeting on Thursday.

The Community Policy and Management Team from both localities plan to review routine expenses as well as discuss a local policy revision affecting special education transfers that was tabled at their March meeting.

During a planned review of system functioning and activities, the teams are expected to get an update from the Family Assessment and Planning Team, a subcommittee which assesses the strengths and needs of troubled youths and families who are approved for referral to the team and identify and determine the complement of services required to meet those needs.

According to the teams’ March meeting minutes, the subcommittee continues to see requests for housing assistance. “A lot of requests for [Children's Services Act] funded services where there are long waitlists. It seems harder to find providers recently,” the minutes read.

At Thursday’s meeting there is also a scheduled update from the Children’s Services Act coordinator, the Office of Children’s Services and a subcommittee update.

Other business included in Thursday’s agenda includes a discussion of nonmandated funds, a work plan review, legislative updates and a Department of Juvenile Justice update.

Thursday’s joint meeting is to be held from 9 a.m to 10:30 a.m. in Room 231 of the Albemarle County Department of Social Services building at 1600 Fifth St. in Charlottesville.

For more information on the meeting, contact Mary Stebbins with the department at mstebbins@albemarle.org or (434) 972-4010.