Charlottesville activists say mayor, police chief need to go

The statement said that organizers of previous events would be fined, but at the time not all had received a penalty.

During Monday’s council meeting, Turner said no other events elicited a statement from the city.

“I ask you again, why were Ms. Parker and myself the only ones threatened with arrest, criminal charges and a $500 fine?” she said. “Why pinpoint our march?”

Turner and Parker said they voted for Walker in 2017, but no longer support her. During the council meeting, Turner said people want to challenge Walker, but “they are scared to speak up against you.” She said, “you are not who we expected you to be.”

“You are supposed to be the mayor of our city but you have shown your true colors. The citizens of Charlottesville thought you could be trusted, but you are no better than the rest of the council,” Turner said. “You claim no one white or Black has a right to question you. If you think you are above being questioned, you need not be on that dais.”