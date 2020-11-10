Changes to county zoning districts could end tax breaks for some

If the Batesville District renewal is ultimately approved by the Board of Supervisors, those who own properties in the open-space use valuation tax category that have no development rights will be notified that their properties could be removed from the districts in the future. The notification will explain how owners can avoid paying roll-back taxes.

Clark said the agricultural-forestal districts and use-value taxation are two separate matters, but the state code does connect them.

“It’s not an issue with the districts themselves, it was a tax issue where people would join the ag-forestal districts, write on the tax form, ‘I’m in an ag-forestal district, I qualify for the open-space tax rate,’” he said. “Well that was true, but probably if they weren’t giving up any development potential we were giving a tax benefit for conservation that wasn’t happening.

Planning Commissioner Karen Firehock said she thought the parcels should stay in the district.

“While it is not the Planning Commission’s job to make policy, that’s the job of the Board of Supervisors, I still believe that parcels should be able to remain in the district, even if they have no development rights, because the district supports a higher purpose simply then preventing existing development rights from being realized,” she said.