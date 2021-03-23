Changes to city credit card policy could include allowance for councilors

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker on Tuesday night proposed giving city councilors an allowance of city funds to use as they see fit, including to bring speakers before council who they believe could contribute to conversations about city business.

Walker proposed the measure during a policy and procedures work session about proposed changes to the city's credit card use policy. Walker made the suggestion during discussion of a part of the proposed policy that says council as a body would have to approve payouts to individuals or groups.

“I would like to not have to ask you all every time I would like to do something,” Walker said. “If I want to bring in a person and I felt that she was suitable and could contribute to a conversation … that I … or any councilor in the future, and any of you all should be able to bring a person that you see could add value to the conversation to the table.”

“I don’t want to be hindered,” Walker added. “Is there space for innovation or for us to bring things to the table?”