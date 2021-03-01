Changes to CAT bus service proposed in hopes of increasing ridership

Over the summer, CAT put temporary automatic passenger counters in some of its vehicles to get a better look at the ridership during the pandemic.

“If you look at summer 2020 compared to summer 2019, CAT lost about half of its ridership,” said James Baker, with Connetics Transportation Group. “In response to that, Garland and his team have reduced CAT service by about 30%.”

The data was shown to partnership members on a dashboard, but Williams said they were not sharing that with the public at this point, as it was a very small sample. The city recently put out a request for proposals to get more permanent automatic passenger counters in all of its buses.

“As we roll out the APC project, and roll this out to all, this information will become very readily available to the full public,” he said.

Changes will need to be made due to the coming closure of the Belmont Bridge, including a modified downtown staging location, Baker said.

Systemwide, they are proposing changes to make a consistent weekday and Saturday span of service — from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for major routes and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all other routes. All routes operating on Sunday would run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.