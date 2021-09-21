CenturyLink issues in Scottsville area persist

Dozens of the telecommunications company’s customers in southern Albemarle and the greater Scottsville area have reported CenturyLink service outages since a large storm came through the area on July 28. Others reported that they’ve nearly always had issues.

CenturyLink changed its name to Lumen Technologies last year. Lumen recently announced it is selling its incumbent local exchange carrier operations, its physical mostly-copper phone and DSL network, in Virginia and 19 other states to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm.

“The Apollo announcement indicated that it would be for all customers who we have currently, that we provide services on [the incumbent local exchange carrier] to,” Stipanovich said. “To the best of my knowledge, that would be all of the customers currently here, regardless of their technology.”

Mike Culp, director of the county’s broadband office, said the situation is frustrating for county officials trying to help solve the problems that people are having. The county is not receiving direct information from Lumen or Apollo about how the transition will affect customers. Culp said that the companies simply tell him to go to Lumen’s frequently asked questions page on the transition to Apollo.