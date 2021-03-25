CAT planning to stay fare-free for three years

Charlottesville Area Transit is planning not to charge for rides during the next three years, Director Garland Williams told the area’s Regional Transit Partnership on Thursday.

“That's a big thing for the community,” Williams said. “For CAT, it's the CARES money and the American Rescue Plan money that's going to allow us to continue to go fare free, which is huge.”

CAT has been operating fare-free throughout the pandemic as a way to limit contact between drivers and passengers. Area transit provider Jaunt also is exploring a plan to not charge fares.

Williams said the change is part of both agencies’ fiscal year 2022 budgets and that he’s working with state officials on other grants to support a fare-free model in future fiscal years.

Williams added that his department is working on a study to see whether it’s feasible for CAT to go fare-free permanently. That study could start within the next month.

If additional state funds become available, Williams said the goal is that the increased ridership on CAT buses “will help us to close that funding gap on the back end after a five-year model.”