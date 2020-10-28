CARES funding to expand broadband access in Albemarle

Broadband internet access is coming to more Albemarle County residents.

With funding from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, Firefly fiber broadband is going to be extended along Burchs Creek Road.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced that Albemarle had been awarded $230,245 in CARES funding for the Burchs Creek Road Project, which will extend fiber broadband along Burchs Creek Road from the completed Firefly section nearby on Midway Road.

It is an extension of a project that was partially funded in 2019 with Virginia Telecommunication Initiative funding. The new project will add, at a minimum, another 62 fiber internet locations. About 300 homes and businesses in the Midway substation area made a portion of the project eligible for the VATI grant, but all approximately 670 homes and businesses that are served by the substation will be eligible for the broadband service.