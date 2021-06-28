CACVB board discusses increasing tourism industry representative membership

Another suggestion was to cut two of the four city and county staff seats, likely the city manager and county executive, and cut two of the four elected official seats and replace those four seats with industry representatives.

Of the 15-member CACVB board, eight represent local governments and four of those are elected officials. Monticello, the University of Virginia, the area’s Chamber of Commerce and four direct tourism industry reps round out the board. An advisory board initially was included in the agreement that governs the CACVB, but it was removed in early 2019.

George Hodson, the Albemarle tourism representative on the board, who works with Veritas Vineyard & Winery, said he thinks the tourism industry is underrepresented on the board and that the organization is underfunded.

“With as many elected officials on here, I feel a little bit like a guest sometimes because you guys are so well versed in the procedures and rules and regulations that govern such activity as this,” he said. “If you came to a wine meeting and if you came to my world, I think you would tend to feel the same way as an elected official.”

Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles said the boardcould be one where there is not an “urgent need” to have the city manager on it.