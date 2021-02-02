Broadband authority expands wireless to 3,000 homes

More than 3,000 underserved Albemarle County residents now have access to broadband internet through a partnership between the Albemarle County Broadband Authority and Shentel.

Using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Coronavirus Relief Fund money, the authority worked with Shentel to bring its Beam Internet fixed wireless service to the county.

Now, Shetel has seven cell sites covering more than 3,000 underserved county residents.

“We are only targeting underserved homes, households that don't have access to traditional cable modem service or fiber to the home, and obviously we're only targeting underserved homes with a reasonable chance of getting the Beam signal,” said Dan Meenan, the vice president of wireless network development at Shentel, to the authority earlier this week at its virtual meeting.

Shentel responded to an RFP that the broadband authority issued last year. ABBA had initially planned to use its own funding for the project, but was able to use $697,194 of CARES CRF funds, which contributed to six of the seven wireless sites.

At all of the sites — at Crozet, Rio Road, Carter’s Mountain, Cobham, Airport/Joshua Run, Advance Mills and James River — cells were attached to existing towers.