Breezy Hill rezoning request deferred at developer's request

The Comprehensive Plan is the county’s guiding document for its long-term vision for land use and resource protection, and includes master plans for the designated development areas of the county. County staff and the Board of Supervisors look to the Comprehensive Plan as part of the rezoning process.

At a work session on the project in July, commissioners were supportive of a less dense development than what is being proposed.

In a report, county staff said that based on one unit per acre, the site would have 84 units using gross density or about 65 units using net density, after factoring out areas designated for “parks and green systems.” With two units per acre, the site would have a maximum of 168 units using gross density or a maximum of 131 units using net density.

The proposed 160 dwelling units would be a gross density of 1.9 units per acre and a net density of 2.5 units per acre.

By-right, or without legislative approval from the Board of Supervisors, the developer could build about 24 units on the site.