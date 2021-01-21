Breezy Hill development denied by Albemarle supervisors

In a 2019 work session, the Planning Commission supported county staff’s recommendation that one unit per acre would be appropriate on this site.

The Comprehensive Plan is the county’s guiding document for its long-term vision for land use and resource protection, and includes master plans for the designated development areas of the county. County staff and the Board of Supervisors look to the Comprehensive Plan as part of the rezoning process.

The master plan also states that “future residential development should only be approved if and when transportation improvements to U.S. 250 have been made and sufficient sewer capacity is in place to support that development.” The master plan goes on to say, “it is essential that all of the U.S. 250 improvements be constructed before new development occurs in the Village.”

According to county staff, only part of one of the six transportation projects mentioned in the plan is completed.

Price said she didn’t think that language was relevant.

“I don't think that should be in there … but that does not mean that traffic concerns are not a legitimate consideration,” she said.