Brackney's legal proceedings aren't uncommon, legal experts say

While Brackney could be awarded millions, Verkerke said there’s still risks for her as well.

“This creates some risks for [Brackney] in the sense that whether consciously or unconsciously, other jurisdictions and other municipalities might very well be reluctant to hire someone who has sued her former employer,” Verkerke said. “One of the things a plaintiff's lawyer should absolutely be advising [the plaintiff about] is that a public rift of this sort is going to be in the press. And as employers consider whether to hire someone or not, it could influence them negatively.”

The city still has a little under a week to respond to Brackney’s demands. It’s unclear what action they’ll take, but Verkerke said it would be a good idea for the city to try to reach some sort of compromise with Brackney, especially since Boyles has apologized for firing her and said he wished he’d worked with her more before taking action. Verkerke said a compromise could include the city issuing an apology or retracting statements.

“I don't think it would be responsible for the city to just pay up on the basis of the demand letter. But additional discussion, some sort of mediation perhaps, could conceivably be productive and might lead to a mutually agreeable settlement,” Verkerke said. “I would encourage the city to seek discussions with Dr. Brackney and with her counsel and to try to understand and more fully what precisely her grievance is and see if there's some way to ameliorate the rift that is obviously taking place.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.