Brackney named finalist for Dallas police chief post

This is a developing story

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney is one of seven finalists for the top law enforcement job in Dallas.

Dallas announced seven finalists for the position Thursday morning, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Brackney is the only woman finalist and one of two who work outside of Texas.

The position will be open next week following the resignation of Police Chief U. Reneé Hall, who decided to step down following fallout from summer protests and increased crime in the city, the newspaper reported.

Dallas hopes to have a new police chief selected by Jan. 1.

Brackney started in 2018 as the city’s first Black woman police chief. She replaced Al Thomas, who retired in the fallout of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. He received a confidential settlement agreement to stay on the payroll through July 2019.

