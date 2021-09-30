Brackney makes first public appearance since firing during city discussion on criminal justice

Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania talked about the ways his office is working to limit incarcerations.

“We try and reduce all first-time felonies to misdemeanors to not saddle people with those debilitating and crippling consequences of a felony prosecution and a felony conviction. If there’s a violent crime, that’s a different story, and we go case by case, but our default in our offices is looking at felonies and saying ‘Does this need to be a felony prosecution? Can it be a misdemeanor prosecution?’” Platania said.

“Really an overall mindset of trying to look at jail as a last resort, not as a first option, I think has allowed us to be down to around 100 folks over at the jail,” he said.

Anderson spoke about the personal importance of the Marcus Alert to her. Anderson said she has struggled with mental health issues since she was a child.

“The first time that I had a mental health crisis at the age of 12 was the first time that I got introduced to police intervening … I remember it was very confusing for me at that time because I didn’t know why the police were showing up when I had spoken to the guidance counselor, but I do remember that I felt like I was in big trouble being let out in handcuffs,” Anderson said.