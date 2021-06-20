Boyles reflects on first four months as Charlottesville city manager

Boyles talked about his experience starting the position shortly before the fiscal year 2022 budget was voted on.

“It never stops. I mean you're constantly working on your current budget, or the next budget. So it's a never-ending process. How I deal with it is just trying to be as transparent as possible and try to help people to understand, because it is a very complicated issue,” he said.

Boyles said that he and his staff are working to create a web page for the next budget season that would allow community members to view details of the budget in a more accessible and understandable way.

“I know a lot of people commented this past budget season that the police department budget wasn't transparent enough, when in fact we had provided many details of the police budget, but sometimes it's hard to find or it's hard to understand,” Boyles said. “We have to do a better job of helping people to be able to find the information and then know what it is that they're reading, so that they can provide input to the elected officials who ultimately make the decisions.”

Boyles said city staff is working closely on updating the city’s strategic plan.