Boyles expounds on Brackney’s termination; Mooney to lead CPD in interim

Brown’s statement was his own and was not vetted or signed onto by the CRB members.

The People’s Coalition’s letter denounces Brown’s statement and calls upon the CRB to release its own statement about Brackney’s firing. The letter also suggests that Brackney was fired for working to make changes to the department’s culture of policing.

“The creation of the PCRB was to stop police misconduct and hold police accountable, not to help the PBA challenge [Brackney], who may have been trying to change a problematic culture within CPD. Dr. Brackney has now been terminated from the police department as a result of Mr. Brown’s statement,” the letter from the coalition says.

“While the chief was not particularly in favor of community oversight, the city’s firing her for trying to change police culture is a step in the wrong direction. The People’s Coalition firmly believes that the community needs leaders in the city who will push for change in the problematic culture at CPD. Like many decisions that affect us, Brackney’s termination happened behind closed doors without any transparency.”

“If Mr. Brown was using his authority as the PRCB chair to voice concerns, he should have done so on behalf of the people who had been victims of police misconduct,” the letter said.