Boyles expounds on Brackney’s termination; Mooney to lead CDP in interim

“If there was ever a case showing why this board should be fully funded and supported, this is it, due to the fact that this is the only government entity that has been transparent with the public on this matter in bringing this to the public’s attention,” Brown said. “A strong policing oversight body would also provide officers with a place to bring reports of abuses or policy violations without fear of retaliation or fear of an unfair process.”

Brown’s statement was his own and was not vetted or signed onto by the CRB members.

The People’s Coalition’s letter denounces Brown’s statement and calls upon the CRB to release its own statement about Brackney’s firing. The letter also suggests that Brackney was fired for working to make changes to the department’s culture of policing.

“The creation of the PCRB was to stop police misconduct and hold police accountable, not to help the PBA challenge [Brackney], who may have been trying to change a problematic culture within CPD. Dr. Brackney has now been terminated from the police department as a result of Mr. Brown’s statement,” the letter from the coalition says.