Boyles comments further on Brackney firing in op-ed

Boyles states in the op-ed that the results of an internal survey and a survey conducted by the Virginia Police Benevolent Association influenced his decision.

“Despite successes in modernizing the department, recent public statements made by the Virginia Police Benevolent Association brought to the public’s attention two officer surveys assessing officers’ opinions of the current state of leadership in the department. These surveys revealed substantial concerns of trust and confidence in the leadership,” Boyles wrote.

“I found these concerns troubling, especially when factoring in the known strained relationships across government, community, religious and regional stakeholder groups. These relationships are critically important; and when internal and external strife are present, it is imperative to act.”

This information seems to contradict assertions by some city councilors that Boyles said the surveys were unrelated to Brackney’s termination.

In an interview last week with The Progress, Councilor Sena Magill said Boyles told councilors there were factors separate from the surveys that resulted in the decision.