Boyles accepts job in Fredericksburg

“We had several strong candidates and Mr. Boyles stood out immediately with his experience in regional planning both in Virginia and elsewhere,” Binder said in a press release “We were impressed by his knowledge, demeanor, and professional reputation and believe that he will be an excellent leader of the GWRC staff and will quickly establish positive relationships with member localities and regional stakeholders.”

GWRC did not respond to a request for comment.

Jesse Rutherford, chairman of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and a member of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, told The Daily Progress Boyles asked him to be a reference in applying to jobs.

Boyles was the Executive Director of TJPDC prior to being hired as City Manager in February. The commission was in the process of hiring someone to fill Boyles’ vacancy over the last several months. Rutherford said Boyles did not apply for his position again. They voted to appoint Christine Jacobs on Sept. 21.