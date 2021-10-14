Bonumose expanding in Albemarle

“We are thrilled to celebrate the growth of Bonumose as it expands production and collaborates with other valued partners in the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a news release. “This innovative company continues to advance our food and beverage processing industries. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with the company.”

Bonumose, Inc. was founded in 2016 in Charlottesville and developed and patented methods for continuous production of high-purity rare sugars, such as tagatose and allulose. The company uses the starch byproduct left over from its supply chain partners’ food production to develop the sugar. The company is also developing enzyme solutions for dietary supplements, crop protection, animal nutrition and other industries.

“We've got many goals,” he said. “We're going to be doing this facility, we're going to be starting another facility probably early 2023. Most likely, it will not end up being in the state for a variety of reasons related to the availability of feedstock that we use, and then we’ve got a facility that's probably going to be online sometime in early 2024. We're going to be selling globally, we've got a distribution relationship with the Domino Sugar parent company, and so they're going to be selling our products to food and beverage manufacturers all throughout North America, also in Western Europe, and then we've got relationships that we're developing in other parts of the world.”