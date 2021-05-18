Belmont Bridge replacement cost increases

“There is more work than there is skilled labor, resulting in higher costs. So we did a detailed bid analysis, and we have submitted that to [the Virginia Department of Transportation] and they have concurred with our findings that this is indeed a good fit,” she said.

Janiczek said to ensure responsible use of public funds, the program looked at different ways to lower the cost of the project, but found that it would be impossible to lower the cost without making major changes to the project and eliminating some of the planned improvements.

The city’s vision for the Belmont Bridge is to provide a community connection for bikes, pedestrians, buses and cars between the surrounding neighborhoods and the city’s downtown/urban core. The project limits are from the intersection of Avon Street, Ninth Street, Garrett Street and Levy Avenue to the intersection of Ninth Street and East Market Street.

The bridge, which was built in 1961, spans the Buckingham Branch Railroad line and carries about 14,000 vehicle trips a day, according to VDOT estimates.