Belmont Bridge reconstruction under way

After years of debate over designs and snags in planning and development, Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge is finally under reconstruction.
At a virtual public information session Wednesday, project leaders provided information about construction activities and the timeline for the project.
Work to move utility lines underground began Aug. 2.
The changes will consist of reconstruction of Ninth Street between Levy Avenue and East Market, including demolition and replacement of the existing Belmont Bridge carrying Ninth Street over Old Avon Street, the railroad and Water Street.
In addition to the work on Ninth Street, the project also consists of reconstruction of South Street, Old Avon Street and a portion of Water Street; construction of an enhanced pedestrian access structure; water, sewer and gas utility relocations; underground duct bank construction within Monticello Road; construction of a new pedestrian tunnel under Ninth Street and extension of an existing pedestrian tunnel under Ninth Street; and traffic signal and Intelligent Transportation System upgrades at the intersection of Ninth Street, Levy Avenue, Garrett Street and Avon Street and the intersection of Ninth and East Market streets.
“There will be inconvenience. And we do ask for your patience, and it will be our job to inform you of what that inconvenience will be, so that you can plan accordingly, and possibly take an alternate route, or be prepared for slight delays,” said Brian McPeters, a project manager and design consultant with Kimley-Horn, a national planning and design firm with a Richmond office. Kimley-Horn is working with the city’s Department of Public Works on the Belmont Bridge project.
McPeters said the project is currently in pre-utility stage one, predominantly focusing on the relocation of utilities to enable construction. He said that within the next two months or so, there will be a period of time that South Street will be closed for up to four weeks.
“That will enable utility extensive reconstruction to happen,” he said.
McPeters said that while South Street will be closed, drivers should still be able to access the Levy Avenue, Avon Street and Ninth Street intersection.
“Though thru-traffic [will be] closed, if you were trying to access a business or your property, you'd still be allowed to do that. You just wouldn't have 20 or 40 feet of pavement, you'd have about 10 to 12 feet of a travelway that would be marked out by signage,” he said.
McPeters said the parking lot under the existing bridge on Old Avon Street will have to close when construction of the new bridge begins, so the team is building a 60-space parking lot between South Street and Garrett Street as an alternative.
There will be three stages of the project after the utility phase. Construction is slated to be completed in January 2024.
The City Council appropriated an additional $4.2 million in state funds to replace the Belmont Bridge in June, raising the project budget to $35,380,782.
The council initially signed off on a total allocation of $15.3 million for the project in August 2020 — $12.1 million in state funding and $3.2 million in federal money.
The project is further supported by another $14.8 million from the state and another $3.2 million in federal funding.