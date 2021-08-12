Belmont Bridge reconstruction under way

“There will be inconvenience. And we do ask for your patience, and it will be our job to inform you of what that inconvenience will be, so that you can plan accordingly, and possibly take an alternate route, or be prepared for slight delays,” said Brian McPeters, a project manager and design consultant with Kimley-Horn, a national planning and design firm with a Richmond office. Kimley-Horn is working with the city’s Department of Public Works on the Belmont Bridge project.

McPeters said the project is currently in pre-utility stage one, predominantly focusing on the relocation of utilities to enable construction. He said that within the next two months or so, there will be a period of time that South Street will be closed for up to four weeks.

“That will enable utility extensive reconstruction to happen,” he said.

McPeters said that while South Street will be closed, drivers should still be able to access the Levy Avenue, Avon Street and Ninth Street intersection.