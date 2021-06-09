Ballots for area's House of Delegates seats take shape

Though Central Virginia did not see any primaries for House of Delegates seats Tuesday, various House candidates were certified and will appear on the November ballot.

In the 57th District, which covers Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County, Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, is the Democratic nominee. Hudson, an economist and University of Virginia professor, is running for her second term. Challenging her is Philip Hamilton, who moved to Charlottesville this year and is the first Republican to run in the district in more than a decade.

Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, is running for a second term representing the 25th District, which covers portions of Albemarle. Runion was first elected in 2019 after Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, chose to not seek re-election to instead run for Augusta County clerk of court. Running as a Democrat against Runion is Jennifer Kitchen, who also ran in 2019.

Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, will be seeking another term. Bell, an attorney, was first elected in 2001 and represents the 58th District, which covers Greene County and parts of the counties of Albemarle and Fluvanna. Running as a Democrat against Bell is Sara Ratcliffe, who moved to Barboursville five years ago.