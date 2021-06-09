Ballots for area's House of Delegates seats take shape

Though Central Virginia did not see any primaries for House of Delegates seats Tuesday, various House candidates were certified and will appear on the November ballot.
In the 57th District, which covers Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County, Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, is the Democratic nominee. Hudson, an economist and University of Virginia professor, is running for her second term. Challenging her is Philip Hamilton, who moved to Charlottesville this year and is the first Republican to run in the district in more than a decade.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, is running for a second term representing the 25th District, which covers portions of Albemarle. Runion was first elected in 2019 after Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, chose to not seek re-election to instead run for Augusta County clerk of court. Running as a Democrat against Runion is Jennifer Kitchen, who also ran in 2019.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, will be seeking another term. Bell, an attorney, was first elected in 2001 and represents the 58th District, which covers Greene County and parts of the counties of Albemarle and Fluvanna. Running as a Democrat against Bell is Sara Ratcliffe, who moved to Barboursville five years ago.
The 59th District, which includes parts of the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham and Nelson, will see three candidates on the ballot. Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustberg, has held the seat since 2012. Democrat Benjamin Moses and independent Louis Scicli are attempting to unseat Fariss.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will again face off against Democrat Annette Hyde, who ran against the incumbent in 2019. Freitas will appear on the ballot, unlike in 2019 when he was forced to run an expensive write-in campaign after failing to file paperwork properly. Freitas represents the 30th District, which encompasses all of the counties of Orange and Madison and part of Culpeper County.
Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, is seeking a second term in the 20th District, which covers part of Nelson County. Avoli, a former Staunton mayor, will face Democrat Randall Wolf, a photojournalist.
Del. John McGuire, R-Glen Allen, is running for a third term against Blakely Lockhart, a Democrat. McGuire represents the 56th District, which includes a portion of Louisa County.
Now in his third decade of service, Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, will again be seeking to represent the 65th District, which includes part of Fluvanna County. Opposing Ware is former newspaper reporter and Democratic nominee Caitlin Coakley.
No state Senate seats are up for grabs this year.
The election is Nov. 2.