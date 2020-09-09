At Senior Statesmen forum, Good and Webb highlight policy differences

Webb said he views himself as a “consensus builder,” who looks to solve community problems instead rather than just sickness.

“We've got a unique moment to lean into where we can fix not only our healthcare system but our society to create fair opportunities,” he said. “No matter if you're in a rural county or an urban environment, no matter your race or ethnicity, your sexual orientation or gender identity, you should have opportunities to succeed in these United States. That's what the American Dream is.”

Good, a former Liberty University athletics director and former member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, also highlighted his humble beginnings and call to service during his introduction before launching into criticisms of Webb.

Growing up poor, Good said, he learned the value of hard work and compassion for those who are less fortunate.

“I had to work my way through college as my parents were unable to help me in any way, but together these experiences formed my work ethic and shaped me into the person that I am today,” he said. “These also developed within me because of the way that I grew up in a lower-income family and struggling as we did, it helped develop in me a real sense of compassion and a generous spirit to those who are less fortunate.”