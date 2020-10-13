At Charlottesville stop, Emhoff encourages voter registration

Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, stopped in Charlottesville on Tuesday to encourage people to register to vote before the deadline passed Tuesday evening.

The first of multiple in-person campaign stops in Virginia, Emhoff was greeted by several dozen supporters. Spaced apart in Rives Park, supporters held signs showing their support for Joe Biden and Harris and gave muffled cheers from behind their masks.

“It's my birthday and there's no place I'd rather be than to be right back here in Virginia, again, talking about the Biden/Harris ticket,” he said.

Emhoff, a lawyer who married Harris is 2014, said he was in the Commonwealth not only to encourage voter registration but also to encourage first-time voters to support the Biden/Harris ticket.

“Just this past week, I had a chance to meet with students in Nevada and Colorado, some of whom like you are voting for the very first time and I can tell you, young people are so fired up and they are ready for a change because they know the stakes are high,” he said. “They know all the issues that they care about, are also on the ballot right now.”