As local government meetings moved online, public participation jumped

“Unfortunately, we had to turn those things off, so that makes it less authentic,” Wheeler said. “We realize that and we all want to be back in a place where we're having those face-to-face interactions. I think we've tried to make the best of a really challenging situation.”

Each locality across the region is doing things slightly different. Fluvanna and Nelson counties have been holding in-person meetings for their Board of Supervisors and livestreaming them on YouTube; Louisa County has been holding in-person meetings for its Board of Supervisors and livestreaming them on its website; and Greene County has been holding virtual meetings for its Board of Supervisors.

Pre-pandemic, Albemarle began livestreaming Board of Supervisors meetings in 2015, and had been posting live audio since 2012. Charlottesville has been live streaming City Council meetings since 2007, and most recently updated its process in 2018, adding streaming on social media.

Both localities are now using Zoom for their public meetings, but have slightly different ways of broadcasting meetings to the public.

County Board of Supervisors meetings can be viewed on the county’s website or via Zoom, but members of the public are kept in a separate Zoom webinar that is receiving a livestream from the county staff and the board’s Zoom meeting.