As frustration with county grows, some wonder: Should Crozet become a town?

When Allie Pesch moved back to her hometown of Crozet from New York with her family, she would often get asked where she was from by other young families at the playground.

“I would say, ‘I'm from Crozet,’ and they would respond, ‘What?’” she said. “It was like I was a rare species or something.”

Since Pesch returned in 2008, Crozet has added more than 1,400 homes — most of which are single-family. Those homes represent 25% of all units added in Albemarle’s development areas during the last 12 years, according to an analysis of county data.

That growth has prompted concerns about the future of Crozet’s “small-town feel” and the sustainability of the county’s approach toward development.

Pesch, who chairs the Crozet Community Advisory Committee, said the county has been “chronically behind” with infrastructure improvements, and there is a lack of faith among residents that it will be able to keep up as the area continues to grow, with multiple projects planned more than 10 years ago still to be completed.

“Why should we accept more cars and more students when there's just no evidence that the county will ever be able to afford the sidewalks, the classrooms, the traffic lights that we'll need,” she said.