Area polling places set for unusual election, shorter lines than usual

Voter in the city and county may opt to vote outside through curbside voting if they wish to avoid going inside the building, according to news releases from the localities.

There will be ballot drop boxes at or near the door of all city and county polling places for voters who wish to bring completed mail-in ballots to a polling location Tuesday. Ballots must be inside the secrecy envelope provided with the ballot, and the statement on the envelope — including the voter's registration address and signature — must be completed. Signature of a witness is not required.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday and received by the correct registrar's office no later than noon Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Any voter who has applied for and received a mail-in ballot but who has decided to vote in person may do so. However, they must bring their mail-in ballot with them when they vote in person so it can be exchanged for a fresh ballot.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot but either didn't receive one, lost it or mailed it but are concerned it may not be received in time to be counted may vote via a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot will be counted once the respective registrar’s office has determined that it has not received a mailed ballot from the voter by the deadline.