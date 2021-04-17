Area parks and recreation services gearing up for delayed summer season

With community vaccinations on the rise and pandemic restrictions easing, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are working to open more parks and recreation services this summer.
Both localities are hiring staff, especially lifeguards for pools and lake beaches, as well as maintenance and programming employees.
But the later start this year, along with competition from other communities, has made it more difficult than normal to find all the employees they need.
Joe Clark, the county’s recreation program supervisor, said if Albemarle doesn’t have enough lifeguards, they won’t be able to open beaches at Chris Greene Lake, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek parks at the same time.
“I think we're definitely going to be able to open beaches,” he said. “We really hope we are able to open all three [at the same time], instead of having to only have this one open for this week. I think that would be frustrating.”
In March, the city announced a tentative plan for reopening facilities and activities for the summer.
“We have about 122 job slots, which is a big undertaking right now with how competitive things are, and everything else has started to open up, as well,” said Vic Garber, the city’s deputy director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.
The city needs multiple lifeguards, swim team coaches and pool managers, as well as American Red Cross, aquatic fitness and group fitness instructors. It also needs a number of maintenance workers in various areas, as well as day camp employees, athletics staff and customer service workers.
Garber said the city would have liked to have started the hiring process in January, as it typically does, but was unable to due to COVID-19.
“Applications are coming in but they're not coming in as fast as we would like to get them on payroll in order to get, say, Washington Park pool open by Memorial Day weekend,” Garber said. “So we're hiring as fast as we can.”
He said staff will be following COVID-19 protocols and enforcing capacity limits, and they will have to wear a mask at all times.
“Our lifeguards will have to wear a mask up on the stand, so that's going to make for some interesting tan lines, but that’s the new way,” Garber said.
For the city’s summer day camp, there will now be one camp counselor for every six students instead of one for every 12.
“It might be maybe a little overkill, but I think it's better to be safe than sorry,” Garber said.
Albemarle beaches will not be opening on Memorial Day as they have in previous years, staff said. According to the job description, lifeguards are being asked to work June 15 through Aug. 24.
The county is also still working out its plans for summer rec camps, and expects to have more information in early May.
Clark said many classes likely will remain outdoors into the summer, which has been a game changer as previous space and time limitations in the community centers are no longer issues.
“It's really expanded and now there are so many classes that we have that we can just use outdoor space and we're really never limited to a certain time that we can reserve a spot in the community center,” he said.
Clark said the county estimated that there were about 1.9 million visits to its parks in 2020, up from 1.5 million in 2019.
“There was no programming, no swimming, no nothing [in 2020], so if we can get the swimming season going, the [2021] numbers are going to be crazy, which is good,” he said.