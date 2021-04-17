Area parks and recreation services gearing up for delayed summer season

The city needs multiple lifeguards, swim team coaches and pool managers, as well as American Red Cross, aquatic fitness and group fitness instructors. It also needs a number of maintenance workers in various areas, as well as day camp employees, athletics staff and customer service workers.

Garber said the city would have liked to have started the hiring process in January, as it typically does, but was unable to due to COVID-19.

“Applications are coming in but they're not coming in as fast as we would like to get them on payroll in order to get, say, Washington Park pool open by Memorial Day weekend,” Garber said. “So we're hiring as fast as we can.”

He said staff will be following COVID-19 protocols and enforcing capacity limits, and they will have to wear a mask at all times.

“Our lifeguards will have to wear a mask up on the stand, so that's going to make for some interesting tan lines, but that’s the new way,” Garber said.

For the city’s summer day camp, there will now be one camp counselor for every six students instead of one for every 12.

“It might be maybe a little overkill, but I think it's better to be safe than sorry,” Garber said.