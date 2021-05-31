Area library system reopens to walk-ins, eyes total return to usual service

“When we had the hard shutdown in March, people were not able to get in to complete their schoolwork, to do those job applications, to get the materials they needed to help their kids in school,” he said. “So we tried to spin things up as fast as we could, because we were hearing from people that the libraries are an essential part of their lives and that without it, they can't meet the needs of their family.”

Tier 1, which amounts to a full reopening of the library system, is the next step. That move and operations beyond the pandemic will be informed by lessons learned over the last year. All branches began offering a form of contactless pickup via curbside or drive-thru options, a service Plunkett said will most likely continue.

“I've seen libraries that are putting exterior lockers out, so you can come up at midnight and put in a code and get your materials out,” he said. “So we’re looking at ways to extend the walls of our services while the buildings aren't open because people are used to accessing services when the buildings aren't open.”

Additionally, the library saw success with its virtual programming, including a talk with author Jacqueline Woodson as part of the Virginia Festival of the Book that more than 700 people attended, and learned how to reach new audiences.