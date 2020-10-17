Area housing orgs planning project for chronically homeless

Anthony Haro, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition For The Homeless, said there are currently about 45 people who are chronically homeless in the area, and there are about 179 people in total without housing. He said this project was spurred by thinking about how to best care for people who are homeless during a pandemic.

“Housing is a public health response to homelessness, especially during a pandemic, and we need more of it,” he said. “For folks who are at increased risk for COVID, we need private rooms to provide emergency shelter because congregate spaces just don't allow the same kind of safety and separation from other people.”

The proposed rezoning for the project is scheduled to go before a virtual community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday during the Places 29 Hydraulic Community Advisory Committee meeting.

People who are homeless in the area have been sheltering in hotels since the COVID-19 pandemic started earlier this year, Haro said, and so far there has only been one potential positive case. He said they began looking at how to house people longer-term as well as make an investment into a permanent solution.