Area historical society works to identify graves of people enslaved at Pen Park

Chapman said it’s unlikely that anyone would be able to identify exact individuals and their specific gravesite. However, he is optimistic that through historical records and documents, the historical society will be able to identify the people who were buried there.

He said there’s archaeological indications the burial ground was not cared for after the Civil War, but there is also potential that a freed Black person was tending to the area prior to then. The historians want to see if they can confirm this.

“I think we could easily come up with a compilation of names that would be representative of the people who are buried here … and try to find a way to memorialize and to make sure this area's preserved and doesn't have irrigation lines run through it or whatever else the golf course wants to do,” Chapman said.

Chapman said the Library of Virginia’s large database of records of enslaved laborers in Virginia might provide some clues about who is buried outside the cemetery.

Chapman said he is inspired by the work of the Historic Resource Committee in recontextualizing the slave auction site in Court Square in downtown Charlottesville.