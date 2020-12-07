Architectural panel gives early approval of Albemarle Business Campus

ARB member Fred Missel said they should consider adding another column in the middle of the wall instead of the windows.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You may be able to get away without the windows, because of the distance,” he said.

The site plan and building will still need approval on the final versions in the future.

Sheetz

The board also again reviewed a planned Sheetz at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Airport Road.

Board members provided the Sheetz planning team with more feedback about the size of the gas canopy, the size of an entrance tower and style of signs.

Staff had recommended that the gas canopy be brought down six inches, but board members said they were fine with the height.

“I think the canopy is nice as it's designed and I don't need it to come down six inches,” ARB member Frank Hancock said. “I think, architecturally, it looks nice. It's definitely a concession and different from the kind of a prototype that I think we saw at the beginning.”

The ARB also asked that they change the color of the ice machine, or that it be relocated, and that other items for sale outside be located behind already-proposed fencing.