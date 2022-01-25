Applications open for Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund funding

The City of Charlottesville is accepting applications from qualified applicants for Fiscal Year 2022 Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund funding awards.

About $750,000 of CAHF funding is available for award during this application period. CAHF funds will be used to support affordable housing projects located within the City of Charlottesville, unless otherwise approved by the City Council.

CAHF funding is provided to nonprofit organizations and for-profit developers. A full application packet and list of eligibility requirements is available at www.charlottesville.gov/679/Charlottesville-Affordable-Housing-Fund. Applications are due by 4 p.m on Feb. 18.

The primary purpose of the CAHF is to provide financial resources to address the affordable housing needs of individuals and families who live or work in the city by promoting, preserving and producing quality, long-term affordable housing options; providing housing related services to low-income and moderate-income households; and providing support for non-profit and for profit organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households.

The CAHF receives annual appropriations through the city’s Capital Improvement Program budgeting process with additional funding through developer cash contributions through the city’s Affordable Dwelling Unit Ordinance, voluntary cash contributions made through developer proffers and repayment of loans made through the CAHF.

