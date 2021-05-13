Another Police CRB member steps down; board considers investigation models

Burke and Hepler’s presentation outlined a model of how the CRB could use this new law to investigate a community complaint without an internal affairs investigation.

Board member Jeff Fracher pointed out that Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney already has expressed a dislike of CRB-led investigations and that the board should expect pushback.

Nancy Carpenter, the board’s social justice representative, said the board should consider Brackney’s perspective but that greater consideration should be given to what is good for the public.

“We have to gain the trust of the people and I guess the police department, in some capacity, but the legislature gave localities this kind of power for a reason,” Carpenter said. “We’re laying the groundwork for the future of public safety, in a way.”

Burke agreed with Carpenter and referenced several studies that show that racial disparities in arrests and police shootings and killings are reduced in communities that have oversight boards similar to what the CRB is considering.

Hepler assured the board that the model they were presented was not intended to be inflexible or final.