Another Albemarle mobile home park is sold to a developer

Another mobile home park in Albemarle County has been sold to a housing developer.
The Breeden Co., a Virginia Beach-based firm, purchased Forest Springs Mobile Home Park off Towncenter Drive in July for about $8.9 million.
The company said that it has no short-term plans for redeveloping the property, which is adjacent to a parcel where it already is building a 261-apartment complex called Berkmar Landing.
“It's not on our radar,” said Christine Gustafson, corporate marketing and public relations director for Breeden. “Berkmar Landing is slated to be completed in summer 2022, but there's nothing in our short-term pipeline for Forest Springs. We just want to be able to diversify our portfolio and just have that extended reach.”
The Forest Springs property has more than 100 mobile homes on the site and was owned by Uptown Village LLC. According to State Corporation Commission filings, developer Wendell Wood is the registered agent of that company. Wood did not respond to a request for comment through his attorney about the sale.
The approximately 24-acre property is currently zoned R15 Residential, which allows 15 units per acre. Depending on the topography of the site, approximately 366 units could be built without any approval needed from Albemarle's Board of Supervisors.
In 2019, the Board of Supervisors passed an anti-displacement and tenant relocation assistance policy, and county staffers are working to create a more detailed policy as part of Albemarle’s housing policy update. Stacy Pethia, the county’s principal planner for housing, said she’ll be bringing the policy to the board for review this fall.
“It does not apply to by-right development, because the county [would need] to be involved in something, whether it's funding, a density bonus, a rezoning,” Pethia said. “That's the only time we'd be able to ask developers to follow that policy. So, if Breeden redevelops that mobile home park by-right, then that policy would not apply.”
Virginia Beach-based RST Development has plans to redevelop Ridgewood Mobile Home Park near U.S. 29 and Ashwood Boulevard. An attorney representing the company said the developer is working to put together a relocation plan.
“They have been working closely with the former owner, who is still on site, and helping people move, so, they're sticking pretty closely to what the policy asks for,” Pethia said.
Gustafson said the same day-to-day property mangers are still on site at Forest Springs.
“There should be no face-to-face changes,” she said. “With our management services, we've implemented things like online payment. We're hoping that by being the owners and the property management team of that community, that what we have enhances how they live.”
