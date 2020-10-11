Another Albemarle mobile home park is sold to a developer

Another mobile home park in Albemarle County has been sold to a housing developer.

The Breeden Co., a Virginia Beach-based firm, purchased Forest Springs Mobile Home Park off Towncenter Drive in July for about $8.9 million.

The company said that it has no short-term plans for redeveloping the property, which is adjacent to a parcel where it already is building a 261-apartment complex called Berkmar Landing.

“It's not on our radar,” said Christine Gustafson, corporate marketing and public relations director for Breeden. “Berkmar Landing is slated to be completed in summer 2022, but there's nothing in our short-term pipeline for Forest Springs. We just want to be able to diversify our portfolio and just have that extended reach.”

The Forest Springs property has more than 100 mobile homes on the site and was owned by Uptown Village LLC. According to State Corporation Commission filings, developer Wendell Wood is the registered agent of that company. Wood did not respond to a request for comment through his attorney about the sale.

