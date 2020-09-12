Albemarle's Confederate soldier statue comes down amid cheers

After nearly two hours of drilling, lifting and adjusting, the “At Ready” Confederate statue in front of the Albemarle County Circuit Courthouse was taken down to the sounds of cheers Saturday morning.

More than 100 people gathered to watch the statue removal, including current and former elected officials, local activists and community members.

The removal comes after years of the county seeking to gain control from the state of the monument, and following the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Ned Gallaway, chairman of the Albemarle Board of Supervisors, said the overwhelming sentiment of area residents during the community engagement process was that the courthouse property should “be welcoming, inclusive and a place for justice for all.”

“As our predecessors did, we, too, with purposeful intentions, choose to create a new point in our county's history, and choose to redefine this place of significance to represent the values of all members of our community,” Gallaway said.