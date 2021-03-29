Albemarle weighs uses for latest federal stimulus funds

Albemarle County is working out how to spend a portion of its American Rescue Plan money.

It’s not yet known exactly how much money the county will receive from the federal government, but Albemarle is estimating that it will get about $21 million. During a Monday work session, the Albemarle Board of Supervisors endorsed a county staff-recommended framework for how to spend the first $10 million.

Approximately $2 million would go toward economic development, $2 million to human services, $3 million to broadband and $3 million to help offset lost revenue and workforce stabilization.

“This is a proportional look of a general framework we can use to really help staff develop some programming and bring that back to the board [with] how we can potentially use this funding,” Albemarle CFO Nelsie Birch said.

Birch said they know the funding must be used by Dec. 31, 2024, but the county is still waiting on more specifics on eligible uses.

“I have not received word of when we should expect to receive the funding and the eligible uses … we don't yet have the guidance that we need to make sure that we are spending the money as intended by the bill,” she said.