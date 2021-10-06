Albemarle wants authority to erect more speed cameras, require some standards for farm buildings

“I think if a building is being renovated from an old packing shed to something else where events are going to be hosted, we still need the authority to be able to require something as simple as that electrical inspection,” Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said.

Supervisors Donna Price said if someone is going to take a barn and turn it into an event space it “needs to meet the same requirements as any other facility.”

“The last thing we want is to have one of these structures, have a fire and potentially dozens of people die because we did not have adequate safety standards in the bill,” she said.

Kamptner said a state study three years ago decided to continue an exemption for farm buildings and structures.

“So .. these were the gentle incursions into building safety,” he said “They're the first steps.”

Supervisor Liz Palmer said they need to think small to “get a foot in the door.”

“There is a certain amount of strategic positioning here as to what we can get through,” she said. “Having talked to representatives about this, and I know Ann’s been involved in this for years, it's been rejected outright, even though there is a lot of need for it.”