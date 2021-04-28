Albemarle unveils mobile community engagement office

Albemarle County on Wednesday unveiled a mobile Community Engagement Field Office designed to better meet county residents where they are.

The office is a Ford Transit covered in a "Let's Talk Albemarle" vinyl wrap. The van will be used as a pop-up in a variety of locations to share information, distribute materials and host project-based community conversations and workshops.

During a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at Darden Towe Park, county staff and members of the Board of Supervisors said the need for the van was realized this summer when county staff went to various places across Albemarle to hand out masks and hand sanitizer.

“A lot of time went into packing and moving and unpacking materials, and staff spent the events mostly out in the elements for several hours,” said board Chairman Ned Gallaway. “This van provides a central location to store things and move materials, but also provides a highly visible presence that Albemarle County is here and seeking to serve.”

The county's first Community Read book — "The Monacan Indians: Our Story" — was placed in Darden Towe’s Little Free Library during the ribbon-cutting, and books will be added throughout the other county parks’ free libraries.