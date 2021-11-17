Albemarle to review cell tower regulations

Fritz said the consultant would do a public engagement process for the review, including meeting with the members of the public and industry representatives, as well as a Planning Commission public hearing and a Board of Supervisors public hearing.

Supervisor Diantha McKeel said that in her view, the current policy deals with the negatives of cell towers but that policy also needs to be address the benefits.

“There’s more to cell towers than just visibility, which seems to be the magic word in this community,” she said. “I’m hopeful that that’s what you’re talking about, is looking at it holistically. It doesn’t mean we’re going to be building cell towers everywhere, but certainly just updating into the 21st century and the way that people have to use cell towers.”

Supervisor Liz Palmer asked about educating the public, as the perception in a lot of the rural areas is “the reason why we don’t have cell phone service in some of the areas is that it’s the county policy not to allow cell towers.”

“I think it’s really important for the public to know, especially in those rural areas, that changes in policy for us don’t necessarily create a situation that’s going to make money for the cell phone companies and therefore they will put a tower up in their community,” she said.

Fritz said an education component could be added into the RFP, which he said would be prepared and released soon.

