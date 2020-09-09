Albemarle to open early in-person voting Sept. 18

Albemarle County voters may cast their ballots at the County Office Building on 5th Street Extended starting on Sept. 18.

Nov. 3 will be the first election in which no-excuse voting by mail and early voting and early in-person voting, starting 45 days before the election and ending the Saturday before the election, are allowed.

The county faces some challenges in protecting volunteers, staff and voters from transmission of COVID-19, as well as limited parking at the building, officials said.

“We don't know the exact volume that we might get from this early voting opportunity, but the projections were that they would be significant — up to 60% of people who vote,” said Lance Stewart, the county’s director of Facilities & Environmental Services, at the Board of Supervisors' virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Starting Sept. 18, registered voters will be able to vote at the County Office Building at 1600 Fifth Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Early in-person voting will also be available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on two Saturdays — Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.