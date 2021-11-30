Albemarle to make mid-year budget amendment

The county had lowered projected collection rates for real estate taxes for both fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022, as it did not know how long the pandemic was going to last.

“That did not prove to be a correct assumption,” she said. “Our collection rate showed no change at all from pre-pandemic years, and so that was the biggest growth in that revenue the fourth quarter was the realization that that actually didn't happen.”

Sales, meals and transient occupancy tax revenues were down 12.1% in July 2020 to February 2021 compared with the same period pre-pandemic, according to a staff report. Then, in March through June of this year, those revenues were 5.6% greater compared to the same period before the pandemic.

Into the current fiscal year, those revenue collections have remained above pre-pandemic levels — local sales and use tax collected by the county in July through September of this year was up 21.5% compared with pre-pandemic revenue collected during those three months, according to numbers provided by the county. Meals tax revenue was up 3.7%, while transient occupancy tax was up 2.5% compared with pre-pandemic revenue collected in those three months.