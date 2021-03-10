Albemarle to hold series of budget town halls

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors members is holding a series of virtual town hall meetings about the county’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.

Starting Monday, at least five meetings are scheduled to allow the public to ask questions and give feedback on the budget.

At each meeting, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Questions may be asked during the live session, through Zoom or by phone.

As part of the Places29-Hydraulic Community Advisory Committee meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Supervisor Diantha McKeel of the Jack Jouett District will be available to answer questions.

At 7 p.m. on March 18, as part of the 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee meeting, Supervisors Liz Palmer and Donna Price, of the Samuel Miller and Scottsville Districts, will hold a budget town hall.

As part of the Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting at 6:15 p.m. March 22, Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley of the Rivanna District will hold a budget town hall.

Supervisor Ann Mallek of the White Hall District will hold a budget town hall at 7 p.m. on March 23.

At 6:30 p.m. on March 30, Supervisor Price will hold another town hall.

Links to the Zoom meetings and phone numbers can be found at albemarle.org/community/county-calendar.