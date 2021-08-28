Albemarle to consider joining regional board to enact local cigarette tax

In Northern Virginia, the wholesalers and distributors purchase dual stamps that cover the state cigarette tax and the local cigarette tax from the state Department of Taxation. Those cigarettes are then distributed to various retailers throughout the region, who in turn pay the wholesalers.

Instead of the distributors remitting funds collected from the retailers back to 19 localities, they remit to one cigarette tax board. The cigarette tax board then handles the distribution of the tax revenue to the localities from where it is collected, less an administrative fee to fund the operations of the regional body.

“If the locality were to do this on their own, then each locality would have to have their own interactions with the wholesalers and distributors. They would have to have their own interactions with retailers, they would have to conduct any education, awareness and enforcement of their local ordinance that would be necessary, required or that they would desire to do, and you would see that then have to be replicated across every locality,” Blount said.