Albemarle supervisors weighs update to affordable housing policy

“I'm actually a proponent of increasing the opportunities for those types of developments and I think it can be done in a fashion that will not destroy the neighborhoods as we know them,” she said.

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said the word “all” needs to be taken out of the first objective in the policy, which says, “Increase the supply of housing to meet the diverse housing needs of all current and future Albemarle County residents.”

“That is not possible; we need to take out the word 'all' and understand that we are going to do our very best to increase the supply to meet the needs of residents,” she said. “But I don't want this to be used as an excuse to throw everything under the bus because it's a completely unattainable objective.”

Mallek said there’s been “ridicule of the local government's objectives for open space and green spaces and how that's interfering with the ability to put hundreds more units of housing on properties,” and that “low- and moderate-income residents have absolutely the same need and right to outdoor space as their more well-to-do neighbors.”

“Adding units on every lot does not ensure the affordability or that the housing will be occupied by people who need it,” Mallek said “So these are solutions that must be found in order for these bold ideas to work.”